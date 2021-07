With the defeat of Quria deep in the Vex simulation, our Guardians are going to celebrate. That’s where the Solstice of Heroes 2021 event in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Splicer comes in. If you’re a veteran player, then you’ll know what you can expect since there are many similarities to past iterations (such as the one from Season of Arrivals last year). Still, there are some key changes this time around. Here’s our Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer guide to help you with the Solstice of Heroes 2021 event, the Solstice Armor pieces, Compass Rose shotgun, and European Aerial Zone (EAZ).