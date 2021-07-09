Cancel
Video Games

Genshin Impact Opening Inazuma Region in Version 2.0 Update

By Jason Nieva
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact is set in a world with seven major regions. Since its release last year though, only two have been accessible to players. That’s all going to change once Version 2.0 drops on July 21. Titled “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia,” players are taken across the sea and to the region of Inazuma. Ruled by the Electro Archon, it boasts different cultures and creatures and even comes with its own set of mysteries.

