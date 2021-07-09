Genshin Impact Opening Inazuma Region in Version 2.0 Update

The first days of July saw a clear increase in the spread of rumors related to the future of MiHoYo’s Action RPG, including new characters and even new areas. In particular, the rumors have focused on an imminent entry of the Inazuma region into Genshin Impact. At the moment, there is still nothing official, but something is moving in the studies of the Chinese development team. Through the Tweet that you find at the bottom of this news, a special presentation event of the “new version” of free to play has been announced.