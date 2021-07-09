SEE IT: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Delivery Cyclist on East Houston Street (Warning: Graphic Content)
A hit-and-run driver — who may have been being chased by police — struck and killed a cyclist in the East Village late on Thursday night. According to police, Borkot Ullah, 24, was crossing East Houston Street from south to north on his e-bike near Clinton Street at around 11 p.m. when the driver of a black Subaru Outback SUV slammed into him, causing severe body trauma, cops said.nyc.streetsblog.org
