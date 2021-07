Rimworld recently got an update that added new stuff and fixed many issues in the main build. Update v1.3 Preview has introduced pens, animals, breach raids, and more. The addition of a new raid type called Breaching allows enemies to reach your sector by destroying walls with unique weapons. Termite is a new mechanoid used to break defensive structures. On the other hand, the new weapon, Breach Axe, lets players tear down doors and other structures. This new weapon can also be used against opponents but it won’t damage as much as regular weapons.