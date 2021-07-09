'Dark Winds': Western Noir Thriller Series from EPs George R. R. Martin & Robert Redford Greenlit at AMC

Get ready for a season of emotions and more, Amazon Studios has released a trailer for the second season of their anthology series Modern Love. Not only do we have a trailer below for you to watch again and again, but also some photos from the upcoming episodes. The second season will feature some big names such as Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harrington, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver, and Susan Blackwell. Behind the directing of season two has included John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, Andrew Rannells, and Celina Held & Logan George.