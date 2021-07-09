'Dark Winds': Western Noir Thriller Series from EPs George R. R. Martin & Robert Redford Greenlit at AMC
AMC Networks is betting their next big series on Dark Winds, a Western noir thriller from executive producers George R. R. Martin and Robert Redford, alongside additional producers Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis. The detective series follows two Navajo police officers in 1971 as they search for the perpetrators of multiple, yet seemingly disconnected crimes. The series will be created and executive produced by Graham Roland, the creative behind projects like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human and Fringe. Vince Calandra will serve as the showrunner and executive producer, and Chris Eyre will direct the pilot and also executive produce.collider.com
