Ottumwa, IA

Sieda joins strategic partnership with BVU

Ottumwa Courier
 8 days ago

OTTUMWA — Sieda Community Action is the latest Ottumwa organization to enter a strategic partnership agreement with Buena Vista University. The partnership allows Sieda employees, as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the cost of education for classes at the BVU Storm Lake Campus. Grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in the university’s online/hybrid undergraduate programs and the organizational leadership graduate program.

www.ottumwacourier.com

Ottumwa, IA
Ottumwa, IA
