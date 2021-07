Students from the local area were recognized by their respective schools with dean’s list and president’s lists honors for the spring semester. To make the dean’s list at most schools, students must maintain a GPA of 3.50 or better. Students from Murrieta making the dean’s list include University of Jamestown Student Claire Struble, Eastern New Mexico University student Aarica West, Georgia State University student Alaysha Lamb, Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Janet Isarraraz, Samford University student Kaelyn McCann, Upper Iowa University student Kevin Dennis-Moncada, College of Charleston student Xandre Clementsmith, Mississippi College student Macy Parris, Carthage College student Joseph Montoya and University of Alabama students Devin Ma.