If there's one food that seems to satisfy anyone in the family, it's pizza. Which is why in any vacation hotspot like Old Orchard Beach, Maine, you'll find plenty of different places to go whether it's for a slice or the whole pie. Decisions, decisions. Thankfully, someone in the Old Orchard Beach, Maine Facebook group decided to ask the uncomfortable question, "best pizza in OOB?". We've done the tabulations and here are the results.