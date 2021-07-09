Cancel
New York City, NY

Tales of New York: Totaled Car Left Near Fire Hydrant Still Gets Ticket

By Hopkins
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many questions left unanswered. We all probably have experienced the frustration of parking in the city at some point. You think you finally found that elusive spot, but then you see the no parking sign. In this case, this vehicle was left near a fire hydrant. But what if the mystery vehicle is completely smashed beyond recognition? Do you still receive a ticket? In this story, yes. Now, does anyone even know how this car got there to begin with?

