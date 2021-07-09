Nexomon, the original game, is headed to Nintendo Switch
Publisher PQube and developer VEWO Interactive have announced that the original Nexomon monster catcher game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X “soon.” Notably, the sequel, Nexomon: Extinction, already launched on Switch and other platforms back in August 2020, so this is an opportunity for players of that game to explore its roots. Or alternatively, players with an insatiable appetite for monster-catching will probably have something else to play ahead of the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
