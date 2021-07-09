Nexomon, the original game, is headed to Nintendo Switch

The adventure puzzle game, Doomsday Vault, which has previously been exclusive to Apple Arcade, will finally make its way to Nintendo Switch, Mac, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 5. Players will navigate a flooded city, break into an underground lair, and explore ancient pyramids in search of precious seeds to put inside ‘The Vault.’ Equipped with a robotic suit playing as the main character, a little DV Robot, gamers will explore 3D environments and complete challenging puzzles that have varying sets of difficulties for all kinds of players. For those who have a competitive edge, this game has a challenge mode where you can compete in races and mazes, challenging yourself to rank top of the leaderboard against other Doomsday Vault competitors.