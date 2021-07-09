Cancel
Man arrested in Japan for selling modified Breath of the Wild save data

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
Cover picture for the articleIf you go to Japan and want to avoid prison, one thing you should definitely not do is… sell video game save data, apparently. Via SoraNews24, 27-year-old Chinese national Ichimin Sho was arrested yesterday for selling modified (hacked) save data for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for 3,500 yen ($31.77) through a Japanese e-commerce site back in April. Sho had described the data in his listing as “the ultimate save data” because it could increase Link’s stats in whatever way desired and make it easier to obtain items, but Niigata Prefectural Police arrested him for violating the Unfair Competition Prevention Act.

Comments / 0

