WayForward’s RWBY: Arrowfell is a canon Metroidvania set during V7
Last September, Rooster Teeth Productions teased a new RWBY game from WayForward and ArcSystemWorks. Details have been scarce since then, but that changed today! During the RWBY panel at RTX at Home 2021, Rooster Teeth officially unveiled RWBY: Arrowfell. The upcoming game is a Metroidvania-style action-platformer set during the time skip in Volume 7. You can check out the trailer by clicking below!www.nintendoenthusiast.com
