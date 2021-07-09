Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

7 Things You Don't Do When Wearing a Wig

By Sophia Emmanuel
naturallycurly.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophia Emmanuel is an IAT Certified Trichologist and licensed cosmetologist. As a hairstylist, Sophia realized that she had to have a deeper understanding of the hair, and scalp because some of her clients had trouble with hair loss and she had no idea how to help them. She decided to become a certified trichologist after reading Barry Fletcher’s book titled, Why Are Black Women Losing Their Hair? Here on NaturallyCurly she advises women on healthy hair and scalp care.

www.naturallycurly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Black Hair#Hair Loss#Iat#Naturallycurly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair Carethemanual.com

Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair: 6 Ways to Save Your Lingering Locks

Hair loss in men can be attributed to genetics, lifestyle, and even certain medical conditions. Whatever the case may be, seeing your once-luscious locks thin over time can be disheartening. You can go for an effective hair loss treatment or shave your head outright and be a few paces ahead of mother nature. But there’s another route you can take: Prevention.
Apparelfashionisers.com

Easy Summer Outfits to Throw on When You Don’t Want to Bother

The summer season calls for some skin-showing looks. Instead of high glam and heavy makeup, most ladies prefer a natural aesthetic. If you need some inspo for casual summer outfits that will keep you looking fresh and stylish, you’ve come to the right place. We rounded up some of the most stylish easy summer outfits from our favorite Insta famous girls and displayed them in our gallery. Check out our list to get inspired!
Hair CareIn Style

How to Grow Out Your Bangs Without Completely Hating Your Hair

If you're under the impression that bangs are a big commitment because you have to get regular trims, just wait until you find yourself wanting to grow them out. Deciding it's time to move on from your bangs is the easy part. The struggle is getting through the four or five months it actually takes to fully grow out your bangs. Even TRESemmé global stylist Justine Marjan confirms that this can be a dark period for your hair and psyche.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

The Most Comfortable Pants for Travel If You Don't Want to Wear Leggings

If you're anti-leggings or simply refuse to wear them outside of the house, we have all the pant alternatives that will offer just as much comfort to you while you're traveling as leggings claim to. On the flip side, if you were convinced leggings were the only pant option available to you for your upcoming travel outfits, we have got a treat for you. We have assembled a list of comfortable pant styles that will ensure you have the most stylish and cozy travel experience ever. In this case, you really can have your cake and eat it, too.
Hair CareByrdie

21 Sew-In Hairstyles to Show Your Stylist ASAP

Switching up your hairstyle can be as simple as putting on a wig, or as intricate as creating a beautiful braid-down foundation for a sew-in that can last up to eight weeks. With proper care, maintenance, and the help of a seasoned stylist, sew-ins can be an excellent protective style and give you the hair of your dreams. These days the technology and hair options make it easy to leave the salon with a sew-in that looks like it sprouted from your scalp. From the leave-out technique to the lace front sew-in, there are many options that fit nearly every lifestyle. And if you want hair that mimics your natural texture, there are lines created by Black women that center coily hair textures.
Hair CareReal Simple

8 Cute Hairstyles for Short Hair That Will Have You Running to the Salon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You may assume that people with long-hair have all the styling fun, but that's definitely not true. From chic chignons at the nape of your neck and playful space buns, to romantic waves and beachy texture, there are plenty of ways to style short hair. Whether you've been part of the short hair fam for a while and are simply seeking a little inspiration, or you're new to the game and aren't quite sure how to style your new 'do, you'll find a winner in one of these easy hairstyles for short hair.
Hair Carethekatynews.com

Change The Hairstyle With Hurela Hair Bundles & Cheap Wigs

Wearing hair wigs and making wigs using hair bundles and lace closures have become so common, you can search many videos on this topic on Youtube. The human hair weave has become a popular way to change your hairstyle. Hurela Hair weave. Hurela combines style, fashion, premium quality with all...
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

These ’70s Hair Trends Will Be Everywhere This Summer

We've revisited the ’90s; we've done butterfly clips, straightened tendrils, scrunchies, and Rachel Green–style plastic claw clasps. So where to next? Well, ’70s hair trends just called, and they're ready for a revival. This season, brush up on Farrah Fawcett, Diana Ross, Stevie Nicks, and Brigitte Bardot. All four are...
Hair CareIn Style

Everything You Need to Know About Curlformers

One of the many joys of having natural hair is the versatility it affords you. You can do a wash-and-go one day, a blowout the next, and Curlformers a week later. Speaking of Curlformers, whether you've already tested them out yourself or just watched dozens of YouTube tutorials, these styling tools have been making waves in the natural community for a few years now — and for good reason.
Skin CarePosted by
Health

The 10 Best Face Sunscreens That You Can Wear With Makeup

By now, you're likely well aware of how important sunscreen is for preventing skin cancer and also keeping a youthful glow—it helps your skin retain moisture and staves off wrinkles. But finding a formula that fits your lifestyle (not to mention, one you'll actually want to wear every day) is another issue. You want to choose a face sunscreen that rubs in clear, has a nice texture, sits well over or under your makeup—think: won't budge, pill, make you look excessively oily, or leave an annoying white cast—and can be reapplied throughout the day.
PopSugar

Ask Your Manicurist For the Double French Manicure Next Time You're at the Salon

French manicures have been sitting comfortably in the No. 1 spot on the list of most popular nail-art designs for quite some time, and there doesn't seem to be any real chance of a runner-up overthrowing that top ranking any time soon. Still, just when you think you've seen every take on french tips, a new design pops up on Instagram and solidifies its position.
Hair CareIn Style

Shoppers With Thinning, Aging Hair Say This French Shampoo Reverses the March of Time

I am always, always on the lookout for a good hair growth shampoo. As much as I love my curly hair, detangling it is a beast — and while the ordeal's gotten miles easier since welcoming an electric comb into my life (pry it out of my cold, dead hands), at the end of the day my shower's drain catcher wears a sizable toupee. So my eyes lit up when I happened upon the Rene Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo that cuts down hair loss like a pro.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
EatThis

7 Things That Make You Look Older, According to Science

Youth may be wasted on the young, but many people who are older can squander a youthful appearance with everyday activities that lead to premature aging. "You can't change what you were dealt with genetically but you can take control of other factors which will help to stay looking younger," says Dr. Eugene D. Elliott of MemorialCare. These are seven things that tend to make us look older as soon as we do them—and, over time, kick off bodily processes that result in the visible, permanent signs of age. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

People Who Have Truly Radiant Skin Use This Holy-Grail Product

Pretty much everyone dreams of radiant skin, right? I know I do. That fresh, dewy, and healthy look is just so sought after. We'll do anything to make it happen. But most of us, unfortunately, aren't born with naturally radiant skin. I don't have too many skin complaints, but I still don't wake up every morning with a glowy face. When my skin goes through its dry spells, my face looks far from it.
Hair CarePosted by
Woman's World

Make Your Gray Hair Look Soft and Silky With This Super Simple Styling Trick

Your haircare routine should always leave your mane looking shiny and healthy. The thing is, once you go gray, this becomes a little harder to achieve because silver strands are, by nature, more brittle. Stylists and haircare experts agree that our routines need to change once we decide to embrace the silver, and if we do things right, we can still rock a silky, gorgeous mane.
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Frizzy Hair? 89% Said Balance Was Restored to Their Locks With This Unique Pre-Shampoo

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our hair has dealt with major drama over the years. Between color treatments, hot tool styling and every other form of routine maintenance, it’s safe to say that our once luscious locks have been through it all! As much as we hate to damage our follicles, it’s highly unlikely that we’re going to stop using all of these products immediately.
Hair CareIn Style

This Cruelty-Free Shampoo Makes Gray Hair So Soft and Shiny, People Quit Dye Altogether

When it comes to haircare stans, Aveda lovers give Olaplex devotees a run for their money. The brand was one of the first to champion greener ingredients dating back to the '90s, and even 30 years later, it's still a hunt to find hair products that put solutions and sustainability on equal footing. Yet Aveda is a standout, and as anyone who's tried its formulas can tell you, the results are all the better for it — especially those from the brand's Blue Malva shampoo.
Hair Careprima.co.uk

Why you hair goes grey, and how to embrace it

Grey hair is a natural sign of getting older, and however you chose to embrace it - or alternatively, delay it - is a personal choice that is entirely down to you. For some people it starts in their 20s, for others it will happen much later but it's not something that can be prevented.

Comments / 0

Community Policy