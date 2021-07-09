7 Things You Don't Do When Wearing a Wig

Youth may be wasted on the young, but many people who are older can squander a youthful appearance with everyday activities that lead to premature aging. "You can't change what you were dealt with genetically but you can take control of other factors which will help to stay looking younger," says Dr. Eugene D. Elliott of MemorialCare. These are seven things that tend to make us look older as soon as we do them—and, over time, kick off bodily processes that result in the visible, permanent signs of age. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.