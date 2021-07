Stealing packages off doors in Arkansas could now land a person in jail for up to 6 years in prison with a new law that just passed. According to a report from THV11, the Arkansas Legislature has stepped up to the plate when it comes to deterring thieves from stealing packages from residential doorsteps. Porch pirating has gone on far too long and it's about time that this criminal activity has been taken seriously. The new law states that any individual that is caught stealing packages is now subject to a Class D felony and could lead up to 6 years behind bars. Until now stealing packages used to be a misdemeanor charge,