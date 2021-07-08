First Look at Town's New Online Permit System
The “limited-launch” of the system means users can still use their preferred method of application submittal, and staff will help them enter the information in the system and get them set up with an account. Staff will also continue to accept applications and inspection requests via telephone and email. The purpose of the limited-launch is to help users transition to the new system and will allow staff the opportunity to collect user feedback and make any changes that are needed to the system.www.townofchapelhill.org
