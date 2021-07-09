Cancel
Cardi B Takes A Golden Spin With Her Latest Reebok Classics Sneaker Launch

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It’s a great time to be Cardi B. Off the heels of her BET Awards performance where she revealed she is pregnant with her second child, the Up rapper gave us a sneak peak of her latest collaboration with Reebok.

