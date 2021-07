Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about the surge of COVID-19 infections in the U.S., and the Biden administration's response. Vaccinations have stalled, infections and hospitalizations are up, and the highly infectious Delta variant is raising alarm across the country. The pandemic is not over, but it could be if more people would get vaccinated, a point that's been made repeatedly by the Biden administration. Joining us now is Vivek Murthy. He is the U.S. surgeon general and also a fellow Miamian. Welcome to the program.