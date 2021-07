It won't be long but one of Texarkana's favorite eateries will be opening in their expanded new location just off Highway 82 East in the former Tamolly's building. The Dugout is a baseball-themed restaurant known for its huge burgers and monster-size hot dogs needed more space in their continued growing business and when Tamolly's closed their Hwy 82 location about 3 months ago it was pretty much a no brainer. The owners David Oliver and wife, Nicki are excited that the new location will give them six thousand square feet as opposed to 2,000 square feet, according to an interview with the Texarkana Gazette.