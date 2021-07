Green Diamond Resource Company has an exciting opportunity available for someone to join our company as a Wildlife Biologist. The primary responsibility of this position is to assist in a before and after control-impact study to determine if barred owl removal has resulted in changes to northern spotted owl vital rates on private industrial timberlands in northern California. You will help conduct field studies for barred owls and northern spotted owls as required by Green Diamond’s Habitat Conservation Plan and the California Forest Practice Rules for Timber Harvest Planning. This includes broadcast surveys for spotted and barred owls and demographic surveys (site occupancy, reproduction, and mark-resight) for spotted owls. Go to our website to learn more about the job and apply online.