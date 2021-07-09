Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mel B Teases Spice Girls 25-Year Reunion Tour On Instagram

By Laila Abuelhawa
myq105.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMel B has dropped a major hint that the Spice Girls will be reuniting amid the 25th anniversary of their first song, 1996’s “Wannabe.”. She celebrated the anniversary of their debut single yesterday last month on Instagram writing, “Wowza it’s been 25 years!! How unreal is that ! We are blessed to be Spice Girls but we are honoured to have the best fans in the world. We wouldn’t be anywhere without you and can’t thank you enough for all the love we’ve had from all of you for two and a half decades.”

myq105.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spice Girls#Sporty Spice#Reunion Tour On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswsau.com

‘Zigazig ah!’ Spice Girls mark 25 years since ‘Wannabe’ release

LONDON (Reuters) – The Spice Girls celebrated 25 years since the release of their debut single “Wannabe” on Thursday with heartfelt messages thanking their fans for their continued support in making them one of the most successful girl bands in the world. An upbeat and empowering track, “Wannabe” was released...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Spice Girls Fans Celebrate 25 Years of 'Wannabe' as a Cultural Phenomenon That Had to Be

Few pop songs signal their intent as brazenly as “Wannabe.” Beginning with the patter of Mel B’s footsteps as she steps up to the microphone followed by a hearty laugh, the Spice Girls’ all-conquering debut single is 2:53 minutes of pure joy. Ricocheting from girl-power declarations to vaguely suggestive rapped verses, there’s a loose zaniness to “Wannabe” that is still irresistible a quarter of a century later. The anthem that ushered in Spice-mania turns 25 today — a milestone that will be celebrated by the release of “Wannabe25,” a 4-track EP out July 9.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

‘Wannabe’ by the Spice Girls was a breath of fresh air. Here’s to dividing rooms with it for another 25 years

If I want to locate people in a room who are roughly my age, I put on “Wannabe”. Like out-of-date eggs rising to the top of a pan full of water, it swiftly clears out everyone bar those who were kids or early teens in 1996. And I get it — even those of us who love the song wouldn’t claim that it’s a work of musical genius. It isn’t. Neither is the video, which seems held together with good faith and a bag of hair scrunchies. But to criticise “Wannabe” as “bad” (or, more often, “intensely irritating”) is to...
Musictalentrecap.com

Mel B Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Wannabe’ with Spice Girls

Tell me what you want, what you really, really want. If the answer is a celebratory EP from the Spice Girls, then you’re in luck. The British girl group has delivered an awesome Wannabe25 EP to commemorate the 25th anniversary since releasing their hit single “Wannabe.”. Spice Girls Star Mel...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Emma Bunton reveals wedding dress

Emma Bunton has revealed her wedding dress days after the ceremony. The Spice Girls star - who tied the knot with Jade Jones on Tuesday (07.13.21) - is still in high spirits days after their nuptials as she shared a wedding day photo with her Instagram followers. She beamed with...
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Wannabe is 25: The key Spice Girls looks we’d still genuinely wear today

In the latest instalment of ‘things that will immediately make you feel old’, the Spice Girls’ debut single Wannabe is turning a quarter of a century. The hit was released 25 years ago on July 8, 1996 and catapulted the girlband into superstardom, topping the charts in 37 countries and spending a whopping seven weeks at number one in the UK.
Beauty & FashionGrazia

25 Years Since Wannabe, This Is Why Girl Power Still Matters

25 years ago today, the Spice Girls landed in a flurry of Girl Power and platform shoes. It was, as they say, a cultural reset. The world is looking back with nostalgia today. But, on the eve of their last reunion, one writer wondered if their specific brand of feminism still has relevance today...
MusicNewsweek

Spice Girls at 25: The 10 Best Songs From The Spice Girls

The Spice Girls were a huge phenomenon all over the world, bringing Girl Power to the masses. The band had four Top 10 hits in the Billboard Hot 100, including Wannabe, which reached Number One in and stayed in the chart for 23 weeks. Wannabe was first released in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

‘Wannabe’ Turns 25: Looking Back on the Spice Girls’ Success

One of the most popular songs of the ‘90s was released 25 years ago today. Though the British girl group officially formed in 1994, it wasn’t until two years later that the Spice Girls, who signed with Virgin Records, debuted their first single in “Wannabe.” Upon its release, the song topped the U.K. singles chart for seven weeks, and when it was available in the U.S. in March 1997, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks. “Spice,” their debut album, sold over 23 million copies worldwide.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Emma Bunton didn't tell Spice Girls about wedding plans

Emma Bunton's Spice Girls bandmates didn't know she was getting married. The 45-year-old singer married Jade Jones, 42, on Tuesday (13.07.21) after 23 years together but the nuptials were so low-key, the only people in attendance at Soho Farmhouse were their mothers, sons Beau, 13, and 10-year-old Tate, and two close friends, who served as their witnesses.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Mel B: The Spice Girls' success is still 'unbelievable'

Mel B still finds the success of the Spice Girls "unbelievable". The 46-year-old singer is currently celebrating 25 years since she and her Spice Girls bandmates - Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel C, and Victoria Beckham - released their debut single 'Wannabe'. And Mel has insisted she still can't quite...
CelebritiesPosted by
MassLive.com

Spice Girls tour hinted by band members

Mel B, aka “Scary Spice,” just hinted that the Spice Girls are planning a comeback. The singer posted on Instagram Thursday that “We WILL be back and that’s my ‘scary’ promise!” She later added, “NY we are coming for ya” next to a picture of a Spice Girls poster. The...
MusicGrazia

Remember When The Spice Girls Were Massive Tories?

Can you believe it's 25 years ago today the Spice Girls arrived? Tbh, we're struggling to believe it. Just like we're struggling to believe that the Spice Girls were very vocal about being conservative. While we don't necessarily align with the political views they expressed back then, it was refreshing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy