A very rare mineral that's previously been found only in extraterrestrial meteorites has been discovered in Earth's own rocks for the first time, lying in a sedimentary formation not far from the shores of the Dead Sea. Allabogdanite, a phosphide mineral, was unknown to science until just a couple of decades ago, after fragments of a small iron meteorite were recovered from the Bolshoi Dolguchan River in Eastern Yakutia, Russia. A sample of the fragments later revealed the presence of a new mineral structure occurring as thin layers of crystals spread throughout the meteorite's plessite mixture. The discoverers named it after Russian geologist Alla...