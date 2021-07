Regarding "Ex-St. Louis police officer gets probation for lying to FBI, grand jury in colleague's beating" (July 15): United States District Judge E. Richard Webber addressing undercover Detective Luther Hall, said, “The things I have read in these police reports — the statements that officers made at the scene, graphic, racist, hateful statements — and I just hope there’s someone in the police department [who] has enough good judgment to reach out to you and use your experience as a way of making substantial reforms.” I’m sorry to tell Webber that, in my opinion, there are no such police officers in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Or they exist in entirely insignificant numbers.