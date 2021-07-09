Cancel
Governor, lawmakers add $500 million to wildfire prevention budget, following CapRadio, NPR California Newsroom investigation

By Scott Rodd
kcrw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gavin Newsom is set to approve an extra $500 million for wildfire prevention — a last-minute change that would more than double what’s in the current budget deal. The change comes after CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom revealed Newsom’s administration had nixed a similar amount from this year’s budget. The investigation also found the state’s wildfire prevention work dropped sharply in 2020, and the governor had pushed back an ambitious fuel reduction goal set by his predecessor.

