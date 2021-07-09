Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willowbrook, IL

Newly renovated, rebranded Willowbrook hotel reopens

Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLOWBROOK -- The strategic location made a former Holiday Inn in Willowbrook the perfect site for the first Delta Hotels by Marriott hotel in Illinois, the company said. After more than $10 million and three years of extensive renovations, the Delta Hotels by Marriott Chicago Willowbrook and Willby's Restaurant & Bar opened in 2020 during the pandemic. Now that the pandemic is nearing its end and business is picking up, hotel management is thrilled to announce the official grand reopening to travelers, groups, diners and the public alike.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
104K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Willowbrook, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Darien, IL
City
Burr Ridge, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott Hotels#Hotel Management#The Delta Hotels#Restaurant Bar#Midway#Cnh Industries#The College Of Dupage#Hulu#Hbo Go
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Smart TV
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Des Plaines, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Beck Lake Dog Days of Summer event includes canoe activity

Pet owners and their dogs paddled out onto Beck Lake in canoes during Dog Days of Summer, an event held by the Forest Preserves of Cook County Saturday in Des Plaines. "It's really just to introduce people and their dogs to canoeing, so it's a good way to kind of test out to see if your dog likes to be in a canoe," said Kathy Wurster, an event volunteer.
Rosemont, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

New pedestrian bridge connects Rosemont entertainment district to Des Plaines Trail

A new pedestrian bridge over the Des Plaines River connects Rosemont's entertainment district to the Forest Preserves of Cook County's Des Plaines Trail. Cook County officials inaugurated the 12-foot-wide bridge at Bryn Mawr Avenue Saturday. It provides visitors direct bicycle and pedestrian access to Catherine Chevalier Woods and the forest preserves' 28-mile Des Plaines Trail system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy