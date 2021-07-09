Newly renovated, rebranded Willowbrook hotel reopens

WILLOWBROOK -- The strategic location made a former Holiday Inn in Willowbrook the perfect site for the first Delta Hotels by Marriott hotel in Illinois, the company said. After more than $10 million and three years of extensive renovations, the Delta Hotels by Marriott Chicago Willowbrook and Willby's Restaurant & Bar opened in 2020 during the pandemic. Now that the pandemic is nearing its end and business is picking up, hotel management is thrilled to announce the official grand reopening to travelers, groups, diners and the public alike.