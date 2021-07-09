Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus Roundup: Federal Agencies Say No Booster Shots Needed Yet; Post-COVID Telework Could Benefit Feds with Disabilities

By Courtney Bublé
GovExec.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pandemic Response Accountability Committee is now making oversight reports from state and local agencies available on its website. There are over 90 available so far. “Coordination with our state, local, and Tribal partners expands the breadth, scope and reach of our combined oversight efforts as we work to ensure that the $5 trillion-plus in pandemic relief funds are used as intended,” said Sandra Bruce, chair of the committee’s federal, state, and local coordination subcommittee and acting Education Department inspector general, in a statement on Thursday. “Their ‘boots-on-the-ground’ view as to how these vital federal dollars are disbursed and spent brings to the table potential issues or problems and allows us to work together to address those challenges in real-time.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.

www.govexec.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Employees#Disability#Coronavirus Roundup#Tribal#Education Department#Health And Human Services#Americans#Republican#White House#Moderna#The New York Times#Osha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Herrera Beutler Successfully Advances Provisions to Withhold Taxpayer Dollars from Wuhan Lab, Investigate NIH Deletion of COVID Data

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03) today successfully included two of her amendments in the Labor, Health, and Human Services (LHHS) Appropriations bill to investigate withdrawn COVID data by China and to withhold taxpayer dollars from funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “We owe it to the more than 600,000 Americans...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to send more COVID-19 vaccines to Haiti soon -White House

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The United States will send a 'significant' additional amount of coronavirus vaccines to Haiti soon, the White House said on Thursday, a day after the troubled Caribbean nation received 500,000 U.S.-donated doses. "We will send a significant amount of additional doses to Haiti soon in...
Public Health630 WMAL

Feds Rebuff Pfizer on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are pushing back at Pfizer’s claims that a COVID-19 booster shot is needed at this time. The two federal agencies issued a joint statement on Thursday as Pfizer prepared to seek emergency authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

San Francisco to mandate COVID vaccinations for city workers

The City of San Francisco announced Wednesday that it will require all of its roughly 35,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — and impose penalties that may include getting fired on workers who refuse. Why it matters: San Francisco is the first major city in the U.S. to announce...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Biden urges getting shots as coronavirus variant spreads: ‘It’s a patriotic thing to do’

President Biden announced new steps Tuesday intended to inoculate additional Americans as the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads and his administration labors to persuade holdouts to get shots. “Millions of Americans are still unvaccinated and unprotected,” Biden said at the White House complex. “And because of that,...
Public HealthWebMD

Hospital Workers Fired, Resign Over Vaccine Policy

June 23, 2021 -- More than 150 hospital workers at Houston Methodist were fired or resigned on Tuesday after refusing to follow a policy that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The hospital system required its 26,000 workers to get vaccinated or receive an exemption by June 7. Among...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Physicians Beware: The Feds Are Cracking Down on Free Services Offers

The federal government is increasingly levying enforcement actions against health-care providers. For example, in fiscal year 2010, the federal government initiated 378 civil actions and 647 criminal actions, as compared to 695 civil actions and 809 criminal actions in in fiscal year 2019. And in fiscal year 2019, the federal government issued 163 audit reports, as compared to 178 audit reports in the following fiscal year.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

3 vaccinated Texas lawmakers who flew to Washington test positive for Covid

Three vaccinated Texaslawmakers who were part of a group that flew to Washington DC to prevent the GOP in their state from passing voting rights restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19.Caucus leaders say that the first member of the group tested positive on Friday night.Rapid tests came back negative for everyone else, but further tests came back positive for two other members on Saturday. More than 60 Democrats from the Texas House of Representatives left the state on private jets earlier this week to deny the GOP the quorum they need to pass bills aimed at restricting mail-in ballots...

Comments / 0

Community Policy