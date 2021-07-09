Cancel
FDA calls for federal investigation into approval of Alzheimer’s drug

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration’s acting commissioner on Friday called for a federal investigation into officials within her own agency who reportedly met with the makers of an Alzheimer’s drug ahead of its controversial approval last month by the FDA. Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock called on the independent Office of...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

