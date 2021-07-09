Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

EMA: too early to say whether more than two COVID-19 vaccine shots needed

A man walks in front of a logo depicting the novel coronavirus and a syringe at a COVID-19 vaccination centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency on Friday said it was too early to determine whether more than the two shots that are currently required for most approved COVID-19 vaccines would be called for, saying it was confident for now that the established regimen was sufficient.

Pfizer (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) unveiled plans on Thurday to ask U.S. and European regulators to authorise a booster dose following its two-shot regimen, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. read more

