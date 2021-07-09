Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Make sure that lightning is well away from your location before resuming outdoor activity. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Orange AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ALAMANCE...ORANGE...NORTHEASTERN CHATHAM AND WESTERN DURHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 229 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of showers and strong thunderstorms over Graham, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Durham, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Hillsborough, Carrboro, Mebane, Haw River, Swepsonville and Alamance.