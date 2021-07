OrganiGram reported strong sales growth in its fiscal third quarter. The company expressed optimism that should be a positive for the entire sector. Cannabis stocks are on the move Tuesday morning, thanks to one company's financial update. Shares of OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) lead the way, having gained as much as 18% early today. The stocks of fellow Canadian growers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) moved as much as 5% higher in sympathy. As of 10:20 a.m. EDT, OrganiGram shares were still up 13.2%, while shares of Canopy Growth and HEXO were each up about 2.5%.