9 Slurpee Drinkers Who Went All Out On 7-Eleven’s “Bring Your Own Cup Day”

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
Sunday, July 11th, is National Slurpee Day. Yes... 7/11.

While 7-Eleven does not do this promotion anymore, here is a look back at their famous “Bring Your Own Cup Day.”

WHY.

What else are you supposed to do with a sled in July?

Rules are meant to be broken, right?

These boots are made for.... slurpin?

So... what happened to the animal that was in that 10 gallon tank, sir?

Is that a... oh my.

Imagine getting pulled over slurpin’ on this bottle.

You’re going to need more than three friends to finish that.

Just don’t plug it in...

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

