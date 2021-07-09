Nicholls names new head baseball coach

Help us in welcoming our new Head Boys Soccer Coach, Dominic Coco! Coach Coco is returning to Eagle Country for his 1st year as our Head Varsity Coach, he previously held the Head JV position 2 seasons ago. Coach Coco started his coaching career at the young age of 18 in Rochester NY with Empire United. In 2014, he was hired to be the Freshmen level coach at Spencerport HS were he amassed a record of 25-1-1 in 2 seasons. Coach Coco and his wife made there way to Florida in 2017 next, where he took on head coaching positions at Lennard and Robinson High Schools in the Tampa area, taking Lennard to the school’s first District Final. He was recently hired by UPSL Tampa FC as a new pro developmental coach, holds a US National Coaching D License, and is currently pursuing his C License. Prior to coaching, Coach Coco played professional indoor soccer in the Major Arena Soccer League for the Rochester Lancers as well as the Detroit Waza Flo in Michigan. Coach Coco stated, “I am very excited to enter my 1st season as the head coach at Springstead and I look to build this program into a consistent winner. One day in the near future, I plan on representing Springstead in the District Finals and bringing that trophy back to Eagle Country!”.