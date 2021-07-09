Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

'Heartbreaking': Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 79

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AM6L2_0asKj33O00

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 79 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 61 people remain unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the work to recover victims was “moving forward with great urgency” in order to bring closure to the families of victims who have spent an agonizing two weeks waiting for news.

“This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply,” Levine Cava said of the latest death toll.

“All those who have passed ... are leaving behind loved ones. They’re leaving behind devastated families. The magnitude of this tragedy is growing each and every day,” she said.

Rescue workers and emergency support teams from Florida and several other states have labored in 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day at the site of the devastated beachfront condominium in Surfside — physically and emotionally taxing work performed amid oppressive heat and in dangerous conditions.

“We know that there will be long-term impacts for the teams on the front line,” Levine Cava said. “They have given so much of themselves in these first two weeks.”

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said taking care of the mental health and well-being of the first responders is a priority. He said it is critical that the first responders communicate with each other. “It’s important for us to talk,” he said.

To that end, Levine Cava said officials have added peer support personnel at the fire stations.

No one has been found alive since the first hours after a large section of the 12-story Champlain Towers South came crashing down on June 24.

Hope of finding survivors was briefly rekindled after workers demolished the remainder of the building Sunday night, allowing access to new areas of debris. Some voids where survivors could have been trapped did exist, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no one was found alive. Instead, teams recovered more than a dozen additional victims.

On Wednesday, workers shifted their mission from search and rescue to recovery after concluding that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble.

Levine Cava said the high death toll is "an aching hole in the center of this close-knit family here in Surfside."

She said that with 61 people still listed as missing, detectives are continuing to audit the list to verify that all of those people were actually inside the building when it collapsed. “We want to get this right,” she said.

Miami-Dade Fire Chef Alan Cominsky said it is unclear how the long the recovery effort will take, but said crews are making progress.

On Thursday, Paraguay's foreign minister said in a radio report that the body of the sister of that country's first lady was among those found. Several Latin American citizens were reported in the building when it collapsed. Rescue workers now focused on finding remains instead of survivors have pledged to keep up their search for victims until they clear all the debris at the site.

State and local officials have pledged financial assistance to families of the victims, as well as to residents of the building who survived but lost all their possessions. On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order indefinitely suspending laws that would require the payment of property taxes for residents whose homes were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable in the collapse. The order also requests that the state legislature explore additional acts that may be needed to alleviate their property tax obligations.

Meanwhile, authorities are launching a grand jury investigation into the collapse. And at least six lawsuits have been filed by families.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap#Latin American#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday, as its theme park resorts again started asking visitors to wear masks indoors. The state has become the new national...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Navajo nation reports rise in virus cases

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases as officials said some tribal members are foregoing needed precautions to ward off spread of the coronavirus. “A lot of the new cases we are seeing on the Navajo Nation are due to family and social...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — With U.S. health officials recommending that children mask up in school this fall, parents and policy makers across the nation have been plunged anew into a debate over whether face coverings should be optional or a mandate. The delta variant of the coronavirus now threatens...
Alabama StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Alabama woman found after disappearing in Europe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama woman who went to Europe in 2018 to pursue love and a music career but had not been heard from in more than a year was safely located, her family said on Saturday. Nicole Denise Jackson was found on Friday, WBRC reported. “Nicole has been...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Pakistan locks down Karachi amid new surge

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities have imposed a lockdown in the southern Sindh province, including the commercial hub of Karachi and other urban centers, amid an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown began Saturday and is set to last until Aug. 8, despite opposition from the federal government and the...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Nevada sets policy on worker virus testing

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada state employees who aren’t fully vaccinated for COVID-19 must take weekly virus tests starting Aug. 15. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the testing policy in a statement on Friday. As with other governors who have implemented similar vaccination or testing policies for their states, Sisolak’s statement made it clear his intent to nudge workers to get vaccinated.
Arkansas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

I-40 bridge linking Arkansas, Tennessee re-opened

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Authorities on Saturday night reopened the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that had been closed ever since a crack was discovered in the span in May. The Hernando DeSoto Bridge, a key artery for U.S. commerce, reopened to the public for eastbound traffic,...
Boston, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Tenants prepare for unknown as eviction moratorium ends

BOSTON — (AP) — Tenants saddled with months of back rent are facing the end of the federal eviction moratorium Saturday, a move that could lead to millions being forced from their homes just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading. The Biden administration announced...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

Evacuations by sea as high temps fuel wildfires in Sicily

MILAN — (AP) — Firefighters on the Italian island of Sicily on Saturday battled dozens of wildfires fueled by temperatures topping 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), prompting the region’s governor to request assistance from Rome. Some 150 people trapped in two seaside areas in the city of Catania were...
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

California learns costly pandemic lesson about hospitals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California spent nearly $200 million to set up, operate and staff alternate care sites that ultimately provided little help when the state's worst coronavirus surge spiraled out of control last winter, forcing exhausted hospital workers to treat patients in tents and cafeterias. It was a...
Arizona StatePosted by
WSB Radio

13-year-old boy drowns near Arizona waterfall

NOGALES, Ariz. — A 13-year-old boy died after being swept away in a current near a waterfall in southern Arizona on Thursday, authorities said. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Samuel Gonzalez was recovered by a helicopter crew at approximately 1 a.m. MST, Nogales International reported.
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. That makes it all the more frustrating that she fears her breakfast-focused diner could be ruined within months by new rules that could make one of her top menu items — bacon — hard to get in California.
Arizona StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Border Patrol: Agent, 2nd driver killed in crash in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent and another driver were killed Saturday in a head-on crash near southern Arizona, the Border Patrol said. Both drivers were pronounced dead shortly after the collision occurred about 12:20 a.m. on State Route 86 near Sells, a Border Patrol statement said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy