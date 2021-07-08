Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Officials: Florida man discovers winning Powerball ticket while cleaning home

By FOX 35 News Staff
Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man is a million dollars richer after discovering a winning Powerball ticket while cleaning his home, officials said. The Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday that Kenneth Morgan, 54, from Jacksonville claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on April 17, 2021. They said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Central Florida#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#The Florida Lottery#The Publix Liquor Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Publix
News Break
Powerball
Related
Whiting, INPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Pierogi Fest kicks off in Whiting, Indiana

WHITING, Ind. - The popular Pierogi Fest is back for what is sure to be a very hot weekend. This is the 26th year of Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Indiana. It would have been the 27th had it not been canceled last year because of COVID. There are more than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy