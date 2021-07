They say that anything can happen when you attend a professional wrestling event, and from time to time fans jump over the railing and try to get in on the action. Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, Chris Jericho and MJF made their way out into the arena for a contract signing, and a fan tried to get in the ring. The fan was stopped by security, and Chris Jericho also took a swing at the fan.