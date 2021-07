PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today signed legislation that protects parents’ rights to transparency in their children’s education. “Parents should have the right to know what their children are learning in school,” Governor Ducey said. “This is a no-brainer piece of legislation that protects our children from learning materials that aren’t suited for them. Every family has their own priorities for their children’s education, and parents should get to weigh in. I’m grateful for Senator Nancy Barto and Representative Gail Griffin for being leaders on this issue and sponsoring this legislation.”