I thought I knew what a Man Cave was but just to be sure I did a search on the internet. The ones I saw were much too extravagant for a simple guy like me. More up my line would be a shop in the machine shed, garage, feed mill, local coop, or maybe the table at the elevator? I am pretty sure a lot of other farmers would be more comfortable with those places where they could meet and talk with other farmers to call their Man Cave?