Just how brave do you have to be to try to take on this wasp nest? I was noticing how warm the day had gotten and took a look out the window to see what the actual temperature was and this is what I found. A huge wasp nest INSIDE the thermometer! Here's a little back story. Critter is our resident wasp killer. He stands a comfortable 6-8 feet away and sprays a stream of wasp spray at the nest, and boom, they are gone. What we didn't know until today is just exactly where those wasps went. Now we know.