Behind the Curtain: July's Newspaper Movie of the Month

Halloween’s coming early this year, with Netflix’s July offerings erring on the side of the bloodcurdling. The centerpiece of its schedule is the unorthodox and audacious Fear Street trilogy, developed for Fox with the intention of airing the three features one month after the other, then sold to Netflix and condensed to a weekly basis. A standout from Italy subverts the tropes of horror while proffering a sturdy example of the same, and a Korean exorcism tale will more than suffice for devotees of the genre. And that’s not even covering the starry John Wick descendant that allows us the magnificent sight of Angela Bassett operating a pump-action shotgun. Read on for a primer on the highlights of this month’s film-release slate for Netflix, and do your best not to get snacks everywhere when jumping in fright: