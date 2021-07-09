Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Behind the Curtain: July's Newspaper Movie of the Month

Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young Denzel Washington stars as reporter Gray Grantham of the Washington Herald working with law student Darby Shaw, played by a young Julia Roberts, to ferret out political corruption and assassination in this 1993 screen version of the John Grisham novel. John Lithgow plays Washington's editor. The movie also is a chance to see Stanley Tucci as a bad guy before he started tasting cuisine throughout Italy. It's available on Blu-ray, DVD and most streaming services.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
104K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
John Grisham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curtain#Dvd#Political Corruption#Newspaper Movie Of#The Washington Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

The Best Fourth of July Movies

It's the Fourth of July, the day America celebrates its independence with fireworks, cookouts, and yes, movies. The Fourth of July holiday weekend is traditionally one in which Hollywood drops some of its biggest blockbusters, but the Fourth of July 2021 is a little bit different. While the world is opening back after over a year of being largely shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, things aren't 100 percent back to normal at the movie theater. We're certainly getting there -- F9 was released in theaters last week and Black Widow debuts next week -- but for now, movie fans looking for the perfect flick for Fourth of July might find themselves looking to some previously released favorites to celebrate.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Andrew Lincoln Movie Just Hit Netflix

If you’re a fan of British rom-coms with a star studded ensemble cast, chances are that you’ll be more than familiar with the work of Richard Curtis. Having gotten his start writing small screen comedies like Blackadder and Mr. Bean, his first feature film script saw him net an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay thanks to international smash hit Four Weddings and a Funeral, which earned $245 million at the box office on a $4 million budget.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...
TV & VideosVulture

Checking In on Netflix’s Original Movies: July 2021 Edition

Halloween’s coming early this year, with Netflix’s July offerings erring on the side of the bloodcurdling. The centerpiece of its schedule is the unorthodox and audacious Fear Street trilogy, developed for Fox with the intention of airing the three features one month after the other, then sold to Netflix and condensed to a weekly basis. A standout from Italy subverts the tropes of horror while proffering a sturdy example of the same, and a Korean exorcism tale will more than suffice for devotees of the genre. And that’s not even covering the starry John Wick descendant that allows us the magnificent sight of Angela Bassett operating a pump-action shotgun. Read on for a primer on the highlights of this month’s film-release slate for Netflix, and do your best not to get snacks everywhere when jumping in fright:
Movieswcbe.org

It's Movie Time July 16, '21 Black Widow

John/Wayne approve of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors. John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JohnDeSando62@gmail.com.
Moviesarcamax.com

Karen Gillan wants Meryl Streep for sequel

Karen Gillan wants Meryl Streep to star in a 'Gunpower Milkshake' sequel. The 33-year-old actress can currently be seen playing Sam, a hitwoman who needs the help of her estranged assassin mother (Lena Headey) and her associates after she betrays the crime syndicate who trained her, in the Netflix movie and with a second film already in development, the Scottish star would love to see the 'Devil Wears Prada' legend on the set alongside her.
Moviesoscars.org

Movies in the Making: July 2021

It feels a little bit like the good old days at the movies. Black Widow, F9, In the Heights, Cruella, the sequels to A Quiet Place and Space Jam—you’re likely to see all of these titles on the multiplex marquee this weekend. In fact, the release calendar is pretty darn stacked for the rest of the year, with all the movies that studios held back during the height of pandemic closures flooding back to the theater.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Back to the Movies with Mike Orlock

Let’s call this an introduction. I fell in love back in high school. With movies. That was a long time ago (my 50-year reunion is coming up this fall), and the world then was as different as the movies that seduced me. There were “adult” comedies like The Graduate and...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Film caps 7-16-21

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB. “Black Widow” Follow Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films “Civil War” and “Infinity War.” With Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour. Written by Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson and Eric Pearson. Directed by Cate Shortland. (2:13) Capitol 12.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

L.A. Confidential screenwriter says Warner Bros. rejected a sequel starring Chadwick Boseman, Russell Crowe, and Guy Pearce

L.A. Confidential screenwriter Brian Helgeland has revealed that he pitched a sequel to the hit crime movie to Warner Bros., which the studio turned down. The sequel would have starred original cast members Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce, along with the late Chadwick Boseman as a young police officer. "We worked the whole thing out. It was great. And Warners passed," Helgeland told The Ringer.
MoviesVanity Fair

Grease Prequel Series Rise of the Pink Ladies Is a Go at Paramount+

The fledgling Paramount+ streaming app announced on Friday it has greenlit a prequel series to one of their better-known intellectual properties, Grease. The title, Rise of the Pink Ladies is a perfect elevator pitch for anyone familiar with the 1978 film, suggesting both an origin story and a focus on its popular women characters.
MoviesCollider

The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on HBO Max in July 2021

It’s no secret that HBO Max has one of the best streaming libraries around, and that’s due not only to the new release Warner Bros. movies that hit HBO Max the same day they’re in theaters, but also a wealth of library titles that are some of the best films ever made. The library has gotten even bigger in July, so we’re highlighting the best of the best – new releases from auteur filmmakers, blockbuster sequels, and even decades-old franchises that feel underrated. Below we’ve assembled a list of the best new movies on HBO Max in July 2021, so if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streaming service this month, prioritize one of these titles.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
MoviesPosted by
Stacker

The stories behind your favorite David Lynch movies

David Lynch films are remarkably strange and extra oddball, often with a totally unique point of view that’s like nothing you’ve seen before. Stacker gives you beautiful, often odd, stories behind some of your favorite David Lynch film.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘John Wick 4’ and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

“It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy