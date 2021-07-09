Behind the Curtain: July's Newspaper Movie of the Month
A young Denzel Washington stars as reporter Gray Grantham of the Washington Herald working with law student Darby Shaw, played by a young Julia Roberts, to ferret out political corruption and assassination in this 1993 screen version of the John Grisham novel. John Lithgow plays Washington's editor. The movie also is a chance to see Stanley Tucci as a bad guy before he started tasting cuisine throughout Italy. It's available on Blu-ray, DVD and most streaming services.
