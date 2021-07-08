Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

50 New Geocaches Being Released by MI DNR for Enthusiasts to Find

By Chris Monroe
Posted by 
The Game 730 AM WVFN
The Game 730 AM WVFN
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Geocaching is a really fun way to spend the afternoon. For those that are unfamiliar with geocaching, it is actually really simple. It is basically a treasure hunt using GPS technology. I've done this quite a bit in previous summers with my daughter. You never know what you'll find or the information you will learn while doing it. The hunt for the item itself is almost always more fun than the actual "treasure." Just getting out and searching is the fun part.

thegame730am.com

Comments / 1

The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
624
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Geocaches#Gps#Mi Dnr#Geocaching Com#Trackable#Jay S Sporting Goods#Mid Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

2021 Michigan Lighthouse Festival Time Is at Mission Point

This annual event celebrates the historic lighthouses here in our great state of Michigan. Being a state that is surrounded by the great lakes it’s no surprise that we have the most lighthouses of any state in the country. The first lighthouse in Michigan was built in 1825. There was no electricity in those days so oil lamps were used to provide the guiding light to ships in Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, and Lake Huron. At its peak of the lighthouse era Michigan had 250 lighthouses.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

25 Michigan Roadside Oddities

Almost every Michigan city, town, village, burg, and community has something totally unique, and not found anywhere else. Statues are erected to the most unusual things: from food, humans doing who-knows-what, animals doing even worse stuff, to something that is completely off the wall. Museums abound that are dedicated to...
Lexington, MIPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Reasons Why You Need to Take a Weekend Trip to Lexington, Michigan

Are you someone who's always searching for their next adventure? Lexington, Michigan is the next city you need to put on your list. The Blue Water area used to be my old stomping grounds for a period of time and there are so many places worth visiting. Not only is it a great place to get away but they have live entertainment, but delicious food and drink. There are several surrounding cities to check out too.
AstronomyPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Wondering Why We Have a Hazy Sky? Here’s the Answer

We have finally caught a break in the weather and it's been pretty nice, but those blue skies we long for are a lovely haze. What up?. It's the wildfires. Not here in Michigan, but the fires that are burning in parts of the Western United States and Canada. Yikes! They have generated smoke plumes that are floating all the way to the Great Lakes. Thanks California!
Michigan StatePosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Tickets On Sale For A Big Car Event In Michigan

Do you love cars? Remember the first car you bought, and wouldn't you love to have it back now?. Mine was a 1972 Ford Maverick, which led to a 1977 Grand Prix which was a true gas guzzler, when you turned a corner you could see the gas gauge go all the way to the Right or Left. Yes, I wish I had those rides back.
Lansing, MIPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Ultimate Guide to Every County Fair Within Two Hours of Lansing

We think it is pretty safe to say Michigan is right up there with the best of them when it comes to putting on some pretty great county fairs. Of course, there are plenty of small towns and communities that come together to make these happen for fair enthusiasts everywhere and that is why we figured we would put together a one-stop shop for you to plan which fairs you'll be having your fun at this summer.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

10 Amazing Boating Spots in Michigan for a Great Day on the Water

Boating is one of Michigan's greatest pastimes to enjoy in the summer. When it comes to getting out on the lake during the summer in Michigan, we don't have to search very far to find a great spot to go to. Just in our area along, I've had a great time boating with friends on Lake Fenton, Ponemah Lake, and Holloway Reservoir. Add to that all the other lakes I haven't been out on like Silver Lake, Lobdell Lake, and so many more.
AnimalsPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Potter Park Zoo Welcomes New Red Panda Cubs

I just took my nephews to Potter Park Zoo for the first time last week. There's been so many new faces and we wanted to meet them. We had the pleasure of seeing Sophie, the new prehensile-tailed porcupine and Jaali, the black rhino calf, before he moves to his new home this fall.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan’s Best Caves – An Even Dozen

Didn’t your mother ever tell you “don’t go into the caves!” But you did anyway…or at least, you always wanted to IF there were caves near your home. Ever since Mark Twain wrote about Tom Sawyer getting lost in the cave, American youths have always been curious about caves. We wanna go in ‘em. We wanna explore. We wanna find cool stuff…maybe we’ll find some bones of a guy who got lost! Yeah, we thought all those.

Comments / 1

Community Policy