Leonardo and CNSAS renew cooperation agreement

verticalmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 4 minutes, 36 seconds. The enhancement of existing technologies to save human lives and the development of new operative and training solutions make helicopter rescues more efficient and safer when deploying rescue personnel. These objectives form the renewed agreement between Leonardo and the Italian National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico – CNSAS), which was signed for the first time in December 2016 and reproposed for the next three years.

verticalmag.com

#Air Ambulances#Corpo Nazionale Soccorso#Alpine Rescue#Aw139#Coronavirus#Training Academy#Sesto Calende
