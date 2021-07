Europe’s tourism big hitters failed to go green in the government’s latest update of its traffic light system for international travel.The Department for Transport (DfT) announced the second review of its green, amber and red lists, with changes due to come into effect at 4am on Wednesday 30 June.Mainland Spain, Greece, Italy and France all remained on the amber list in the 24 June reshuffle.Portugal, once the only mainstream holiday destination to achieve green status, also remains stuck on amber, necessitating 10 days of quarantine and two PCR tests for all travellers returning to the UK.In a further blow...