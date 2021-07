If you've every played golf, chances are you understand frustration. Professional golfers, you would think, understand they are held to a higher standard than a duffer like you or me hitting a shot off to the right and then wrapping the club around a tree. (Hey, things happen.) Bryson DeChambeau, professional golfer, is let's say, mercurial. And he had a bad day at Thursday's opening round of the British Open. Maybe he needed a little time before he spoke. But after the round he was asked if he thought he could still contend for The Open title (He shot a 1-over 71 Thursday).