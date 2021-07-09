Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Good Witch' To End With Season 7 On Hallmark Channel (TV News Roundup)

By Haley Bosselman
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hallmark Channel announced that the series finale of “Good Witch” will premiere on July 25 at 9 p.m. In the final episode, titled “The Wedding,” the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others. More...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Katherine Barrell
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Marc Bendavid
Person
Toni Collette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Television#The Hallmark Channel#Speedy Morman#Tyran#The Fight Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

The Good Witch stars and fans in shock after devastating news

Hallmark has confirmed they have canceled The Good Witch after seven seasons. The hit show will end after the current season, which has several episodes left to air. The final episode, 'The Wedding', will see the three Merriwick cousins prepare to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk. It airs on 25 July 2021.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2021

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service next month. The female-fronted action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and all three parts of the R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street trilogy are among some of the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix this July. Karen Gillan and Lena Headey...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons to Star in 'Cherish the Day' Season 2 (TV News Roundup)

Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons will star in the second season of Ava DuVernay’s anthology series, “Cherish the Day.”. Production of the OWN drama series will begin in July, with Season 2 expected to debut next year. It will tell the love story of Ellis (Simmons) and Sunday (Bryant), who fell in love in high school and find themselves reunited in New Orleans. In the years that have passed, Ellis has transformed from a basketball player to a single father of two kids, while Sunday is a vegan celebrity chef on the precipice of fame. Each episode of the season-long narrative take place over the course of a single day in order to unveil the significance of both extraordinary and everyday moments to the functioning of a relationship. “Cherish the Day” is produced for OWN by Array Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Raynelle Swilling, Teri Schaffer and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch season 7 episode 9 video: Secrets from the amulet

There are a couple of things to know about Good Witch season 7 episode 9, and it starts off with this: We’re close to the series finale. With only two episodes left, you have to imagine that things are going to be moving rather quickly! It has to. So what...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Cursed, Witch, Falls, Faust, McCartney

Netflix has quietly cancelled the Frank Miller-created Arthurian legend reimagining fantasy series “Cursed” after one season and a full year after it aired. In addition, the cast, which included Katherine Langford as the woman who becomes the Lady of the Lake, has been released to pursue other opportunities. [Source: THR]
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'Love is Blind: After the Altar' to Reunite Season 1 Cast for July Reunion Special (TV News Roundup)

The original quarantine couples are back. “Love is Blind: After the Altar,” and three-episode special followup to “Love is Blind,” will premiere July 28 on Netflix. “Love is Blind: After the Alter” brings back Season 1 fan favorites as they prepare for a two-year anniversary party for the Hamiltons and the Barnetts, the two couples to successfully make it down the aisle during the “Love is Blind” experiment. Ahead of the party, audiences will get to catch up with the cast as they settle back into their daily lives in Atlanta, Ga. When the show ended, some singles left with a sour taste in their mouth about the experiment’s outcomes, so there is no doubt there will be drama and surprise appearances.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Good Witch’ Star Catherine Bell Says She’s ‘Grateful For Seven Seasons’ After Hallmark Announces Cancellation

Hallmark Channel announced on Friday its popular series Good Witch will conclude after seven seasons, and star Catherine Bell shared her reaction to the news via social media. “I am so grateful for 7 seasons… and 13 years (of movies) of being a part of Good Witch, working with the KINDEST and most talented, cast & crew, producers, network! It has always felt like family.”
TV ShowsComicBook

Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2021

If you've been hoping to see some new movies and TV shows on Hulu's streaming lineup sometime soon, you're in luck. August is just a couple of weeks away, and Hulu is preparing to add a ton of new titles to its roster over the course of the next month, starting with a pretty big list of movies arriving on August 1st.
Los Angeles, CASFGate

FX To Open 'American Horror Stories' Pop-Up Bakery (TV News Roundup)

FX announced that the “Night Bites Bakery” sensory experience will pop up in New York and Los Angeles this summer to celebrate the premieres of the new anthology series “American Horror Stories” and the 10th installment of “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”. The immersive shop will open its doors for...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Heartland: Season 14 Premieres Tonight on UPtv Channel (Video)

The long-running Heartland TV series is returning with “new” episodes on U.S. television. The long-awaited 14th season debuts tonight, July 8th, on the UPtv cable channel. There will be 10 weekly episodes. The Heartland series is based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke and the cast includes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy