Chicago, IL

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.

