Rome, GA

Business: Michael H. Baker named Chief Banking Officer and Rome Market President for First National Community Bank. Richard Carlton of Greater Community Bank promoted to Senior Vice President.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst National Community Bank, which legally merged with Heritage First Bank effective July 1, has named veteran banker Michael H. Baker as Chief Banking Officer and Rome Market President for the newly combined organization. Baker previously served as Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer for Heritage First Bank. Baker’s...

hometownheadlines.com

Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Carlton, GA
Georgia Business
