Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
National City, CA

Teenage Girl Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Torture, in Uber Driver’s Slaying

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1rbZ_0asKg9Ah00
Police at the scene of the stabbing death in National City. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 17-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing an Uber driver in National City pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and torture charges.

The girl, whose name is being withheld due to her age, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing death of 58-year- old Raquel Wehber.

Patrol officers responding to a 911 call about a woman being assaulted in the 1800 block of South Lanoitan Avenue in National City shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday found Wehber in her car, bloodied and unresponsive, according to police.

Paramedics tried to revive Wehber before pronouncing her dead at the scene.

“Citizens who witnessed the incident provided critical information to officers, which resulted in the immediate capture of the suspect a short distance from the scene,” NCPD Sgt. Kenneth Springer said.

The circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing, including whether the suspect had been riding in the victim’s vehicle, remain unclear.

“Detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Uber account used during this incident,” Springer said. “There is still no confirmation as to whether the suspect and Wehber were acquaintances. The motive for this crime is unknown at this time.”

The victim was working a shift for the ride-hailing company at the time of her death, the sergeant said.

Following the girl’s not guilty pleas entered during her Friday morning detention hearing, San Diego Superior Court Judge Ana Espana ordered that the girl remain in custody due to the seriousness of the charges. She is due back in court July 20 for a readiness hearing.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Teenage Girl#Citizens#San Diego Superior Court#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Uber
Related
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

10 Years Ago, Rebecca Zahau Saga Began with a Bound Body Beneath a Balcony

A nude woman’s body, bound and gagged. An oceanfront mansion in an idyllic community. An appalling tragedy involving a child. All of the circumstances surrounding Rebecca Zahau’s death one decade ago add up to an enduring mystery that continues to ensnare her family, investigators and armchair sleuths who are drawn in anew. Even now, yet another court hearing looms in 10 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy