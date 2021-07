The quintessential 80s and 90s school accessory is back just in time for the 2021-22 school year. That's right, the Trapper Keeper is back and it's the original version, complete with weird retro patterns. Let's face it, there were two kinds of kids in the 90s, the kids with their notebooks and folders and then those kids with Trapper Keepers. It was the only thing that a elementary student would get excited about when going back to school shopping with mom.