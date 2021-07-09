Cancel
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 12, 2021

By Maria Chutchian
Reuters
(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, July 12

9 a.m. – Mall operator Washington Prime Group will seek approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan. Under the proposed plan, senior lenders will receive new debt, unsecured noteholders will swap their debt for equity, and the company will hold a $325 million equity rights offering. However, the company will also market its assets during the bankruptcy to determine whether a higher-value deal is possible. The case is In re Washington Prime Group, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 21-31948. For Washington Prime: Chad Husnick of Kirkland & Ellis.

Tuesday, July 13

9:30 a.m. – The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico will seek approval to solicit credit votes for its proposed plan of debt adjustment. The federally appointed board tasked with overseeing the territory’s debt restructuring is pushing a deal that it says would reduce Puerto Rico’s public debt by nearly 80% to $7.4 billion. The government of Puerto Rico has opposed the proposal, which includes cuts to public pensions. The case is In re Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, U.S. District Court, District of Puerto Rico, No. 17-03283. For the oversight board: Martin Bienenstock of Proskauer Rose. For the government: Peter Friedman of O’Melveny & Myers.

Wednesday, July 14

2 p.m. – Center City Healthcare, the owner of Philadelphia’s Hahnemann Hospital, will urge the judge overseeing its bankruptcy to reject a motion from a group of landlords to intervene in ongoing mediation between the hospital owners and creditors. The hearing comes a couple weeks after Joel Freedman, who led the purchase of the hospital in 2018, fired bankruptcy administrators. The case is In re Center City Healthcare LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 19-11466. For Center City: Mark Minuti of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr. For the landlords: Stuart Brown of DLA Piper.

Thursday, July 15

10 a.m. – Furniture Factory Ultimate Holding will seek approval to solicit creditor votes for its proposed liquidation plan. The company is winding down after selling its assets to American Freight FFO LLC in December 2020. The case is In re Furniture Factory Ultimate Holding LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12816. For Furniture Factory: Domenic Pacitti of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg.

Friday, July 16

10 a.m. – CP Holdings LLC, which operates age-care assisted living facilities in Alabama and Texas, will hold a hearing on procedures for the proposed sale of its assets. It has lined up a lead bid from a lender for about $23 million. The case is In re CP Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21- 10950. For CP Holdings: Patrick Reilley of Cole Schotz.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Bankruptcy? Contact Maria Chutchian at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com

Maria Chutchian reports on corporate bankruptcies and restructurings. She can be reached at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com.

