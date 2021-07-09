Cancel
Week Ahead in Securities: July 12, 2021

By Jody Godoy
Reuters
 8 days ago
(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Monday, July 12

9:15 a.m. - The trial over Tesla Inc's 2016 contested acquisition of SolarCity will commence in a Wilmington, Delaware, court. Tesla investors allege that CEO Elon Musk, who owned a stake in SolarCity, and other board members pushed for the $2.6 billion purchase to bail out the financially troubled renewable energy company. Musk and the Tesla board deny any wrongdoing.

The case is In Re Tesla Motors Inc Stockholder Litigation, Chancery Court of Delaware, No. 12711. For lead plaintiffs: Daniel Berger and Jay Eisenhofer of Grant & Eisenhofer, Lee Rudy of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, and Randall Baron of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd. For Musk: Evan Chesler of Cravath, Swaine & Moore and David Ross of Ross Aronstam & Moritz.

9:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Oakland will hold a pretrial conference in a shareholder class action alleging social media giant Twitter inflated its share price in 2015 by making misleading statements about its user engagement metrics. While most shareholder lawsuits are dismissed or settle, the case is set for trial in September.

Twitter has denied the allegations.

The case is In re Twitter Inc. Securities Litigation No. 16-cv-05314. For plaintiffs: Tor Gronberg of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and others. For Twitter: Kathleen Goodhart of Cooley and others.

Thursday, July 15

10:50 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan will hold a hearing in a proposed shareholder class action against vehicle electrification company Romeo Power Inc. Levi & Korsinsky, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Pomerantz and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro have all filed motions asking for their respective clients to be named lead plaintiff.

The case is Nichols v. Romeo Power Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-cv-03362. For the various lead plaintiff contenders: Shannon Hopkins of Levi & Korsinsky, Gregory Linkh of Glancy Prongay & Murray, Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz and Reed Kathrein of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro. For the company: Jason Hegt of Latham & Watkins.

2:00 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr in Oakland will hear Lyft's motion for summary judgment in a shareholder class action alleging the ride-hailing app company hid information about looming losses, sexual assaults committed by Lyft drivers and labor issues, ahead of its 2019 initial public offering.

The company has said the lawsuit is without merit.

The case is In re Lyft Inc. Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 19-cv-02690. For the proposed lead plaintiff: Whitney Street of Block & Leviton. For Lyft: Matt Rawlinson of Latham & Watkins.

Friday, July 16

10:00 a.m. - U.S. Bank National Association, which serves as a trustee for commercial mortgage-backed securities created in 2012, will ask U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe to appoint a receiver to oversee a hotel near Times Square in light of the owners' alleged default on a $11.5 million loan.

The borrower has said a receiver is unnecessary.

The case is U.S. Bank National Association v. 767 8th Ave LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-cv-04913. For the trustee: John Doherty and William Hao of Alston & Bird. For the hotel: Stacey Lara of Rosenberg & Estis.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com

Jody Godoy reports on banking and securities law. Reach her at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com

