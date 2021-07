For my entire life, I have had a deep and abiding love of all things bread. I have a bucket list dream to visit Paris for two weeks and simply eat bread. To walk leisurely past boulangerie after boulangerie, gazing longingly at the loaves of fresh bread and picking one that had just the right crunchy-on-the-outside-yet-soft-on-the-inside combination. That loaf would then be systematically devoured slice by slice, after being smothered in butter sprinkled with French sea salt, of course. It’s good to have goals, right? Is it okay that my goals are simply to enjoy a city by eating every carb its citizens create? I think so. There are worse things.